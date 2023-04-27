Live: Bajaj Finance rallies post strong Q4; Is it still poised for de-rating? | Stock in focus

Bajaj Finance is the top gainer on the Nifty after it reported a strong set of numbers in the fourth quarter. Brokerages have retained their stance on the stock post steady Q4 performance. But the stock has lost roughly 20 percent in the past one year and at least seven brokerages have a 'sell' rating on it. In 2022, its shares underperformed the Nifty for the first time in 14 years and even this year the stock is down 7 percent YTD whereas the Nifty is down just about 2 percent. Is this a temporary rough patch or are investors convinced that Bajaj Finance is past its prime? Watch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Aparna Iyer to know whether further de-rating may be on the cards for the non-banking financial company. Watch!