 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Auto Expo: Eicher MD and SIAM chief on future of CVs, rural demand trends, export opportunities and more

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 10:15 PM IST

With Auto Expo around the corner, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited, is anticipating robust growth in sales during this calendar year. Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of VECV, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, said that while the government is taking adequate measures such as earmarking outlays for infrastructure projects, revival of the rural economy can give a further boost to the commercial vehicles (CV) sector. ​He also shared a glimpse of what will be different in Auto Expo this year. Watch this video to know more.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AutoExpo #expo #video
first published: Jan 9, 2023 10:15 pm