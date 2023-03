business '2021-22 Was Year Of Milestones For India's Tech Industry', Says NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh '2021-22 was a year of major milestones in terms of revenue and hiring. Resilience pays, that was the biggest takeaway', says NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh on the outlook for the tech industry. She also speaks about the future of generative AI, and why inculcating learning & unlearning in the education system itself is extremely important. Watch!