    Market LIVE: Sensex Falls 300 Points, Gives Up 63K; MCX, Banking Stocks In Focus | Closing Bell

    Indian shares rose on Thursday, aided by an uptick in consumer and pharma stocks, after the U.S. The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged as anticipated but hinted at the possibility of more hikes later this year. Both benchmarks were less than 1% below their all-time highs. The midcap index hit a new record high on Thursday, while the smallcap shares rose as much as 0.43% to post a fresh 52-week high. Yatin Mota and Santosh Nair discuss the newsmakers on their radar including MCX and banking stocks among others only on closing bell.

    first published: Jun 15, 2023 03:31 pm

