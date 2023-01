eye-on-india Market LIVE: Nifty jittery ahead of Budget; IT drags | Adani FPO closes today | Mid-Day Mood Check Nifty remains flat amid volatility; IT drags, auto, metal, power stocks gain. Meanwhile Adani Enterprises gains as its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) closes today, January 31. Tech Mahindra is the top Nifty loser after it reported its Q3 earnings. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Yatin Mota to find out more about the movers and shakers in trade today.