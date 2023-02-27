business Market Live: Hotel stocks see room for strong growth; should you buy now? IndiGo, Paytm in focus Sensex and Nifty ended lower for a sixth straight day and ended the week lower by around 2.5%. Will the markets manage to stage a comeback this week? We decode the market setup and discuss a whole host of stocks like IndiGo, Spicejet and Paytm with Milan Vaishnav of Gemstone Equity Research. Also, hotel stocks may be poined for strong growth after solid third quarter results and as travel demand surges. Should you buy hotel stocks like IHCL, Lemon Tree now? Moneycontrol Pro’s Bharat Gianani shares some insights. Watch!