business Market Live: Benchmark Indices In The Red | Cipla, IRCTC & Shriram Finance In Focus The market selloff intensifies in today's trading session. Midcap stocks are in the green amid a sea of red. Nifty 50 falls back below the 17,900-mark after reclaiming 18,000 levels last week. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the volatility in the Indian market. Cipla, Motherson, IRCTC & Shriram Finance are also on the radar.