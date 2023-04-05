London Airport Scraps 100ml Liquid Limit Rule | 3D Scanners At Airport

London City Airport becomes the first of the capital's hubs to scrap the 100ml liquid limit rule. Thanks to new high-tech scanners, travellers going through security at the airport will be able to carry up to two litres of liquid. They will not have to put toiletries in a separate bag, and can leave laptops and other electronics in their hand luggage. Britain wants the new scanners installed at all airports by June 2024, helping ease security queues as passengers will no longer have to take multiple items out of their bags.