business LIVE: Uday Kotak resigns as CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank; Succession to remain an overhang for stock? On September 2, Uday Kotak announced an early resignation from the position of managing director and chief executive officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank, after being at the helm of the bank since 1985. Dipak Gupta, the bank’s Joint Managing Director, will take over as interim Managing Director & CEO until December 31, 2023. Uday Kotak will continue to be a part of the bank as a Non-Executive director. Tune in live with Nandita Khemka and N Mahalakshmi as they share their thoughts.