LIVE: TV Narendran of Tata Steel at CII Partnership Summit 2023

TV Narendran, MD of Tata Steel speaks at the 28th edition of The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit which is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from March 13 -15, 2023. The event is expected to further the agenda of strengthening partnerships and shaping new economic collaborations between countries, as well as among businesses. It would be a vibrant forum for discussions on matters of global interest, under the theme “Partnerships for Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses”.