business LIVE: The Tech quotient in financial inclusion: What are the challenges ahead for banks? India has made some big moves on financial inclusion, especially due to how far we've come with respect to technology and digital public infrastructure. Over 99 percent of Indian households now have access to bank accounts, and banks are planning on investing more in expanding financial services to the unbanked population. But what are some challenges that banks are facing in furthering the reach of their services? Watch to find out!