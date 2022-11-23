business LIVE: SEBI Guidelines For Finfluencers: Should Financial Influencers Be Regulated? | Experts Talk Financial influencers or 'finfluencers' are on almost every social media platform now - if you're used to scrolling through your Insta pages or browsing YouTube videos, there's no way you wouldn't have seen their reels & videos offering financial advice, tips & tricks. With a growing number of finfluencers on the block, market regulator SEBI is Concerned. Now, the SEBI is mulling guidelines to regulate who can & cannot offer stock tips & financial advice - especially the ones that can directly impact wealth. While some content creators have welcomed this prospect, saying regulation will validate them, others believe this could be a step back for financial literacy. Which side are you on? Drop your comments in the chat box to join the conversation!