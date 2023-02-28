LIVE: S Jaishankar At The Inaugural Session Of 'India Europe Business & Sustainability Conclave'

Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar addresses the inaugural session of the 'India Europe Business & Sustainability Conclave'.
The maiden edition of CII India Europe Business & Sustainability Conclave will be one of the largest congregations of senior ministers, policy makers, and business leaders from European Countries and India, cutting across sectors.
The Conclave will focus on the strategic role of India-Europe partnership in changing geo-political scenario, strengthening bilateral engagements and discussions on emerging economic opportunities in different sectors such as – Healthcare, IT & ITES, Maritime & Logistics, Defence, Smart manufacturing, Agriculture & Food processing, Education, Power and Energy, Infrastructure and more.