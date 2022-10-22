GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
LIVE: Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani's announcement on 5G in Rajasthan
Moneycontrol News
Oct 22, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani visits the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town, Rajasmand... after which he will make an announcement on 5G services for Rajasthan. 5G was launched in India on 1st October by PM Modi.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#5G
#Akash Ambani
#Business
#Jio
#RIL
#video
first published: Oct 22, 2022 11:15 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.