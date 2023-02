business LIVE: RBI monetary policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das' address | RBI rate hike | MPC RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gives the first monetary policy address of 2023 and the last one for this fiscal, in which he's expected to announce one of the final interest rate hikes for now, as inflation begins to cool down. Experts expect the key policy rate to be hiked by 25 bps. RBI has hiked key rates by 225 bps since May 2022 to fight inflation which was persistently high. Tune in!