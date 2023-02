business LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is hosting India Energy Week 2023, the first major event under India’s Presidency of G20, between February 6 and 8 in Bengaluru. Watch how Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-starts IEW 2023 and discusses the country’s goal of energy transition and energy security, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.