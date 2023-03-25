business LIVE: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Chikkaballapur In an initiative that will help students to avail new opportunities and provide accessible and affordable healthcare in this region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR). It has been established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur. Situated in a rural area and established with a vision of de-commercialising medical education and healthcare, SMSIMSR will provide medical education and quality medical care — completely free of cost — to all. The institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023. Watch!