    LIVE: Nifty below 19,400; IT, Realty top gainers; Infosys, IndiGo in focus | Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty rallies under 19,400 where IndiGo and Infosys are top gainers; while Hindalco and Tata Steel are the top losers. SBFC Finance debuts with 44 percent premium to issue price. Small-caps trade in green. Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka bring you a mid-day market mood-check.

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:14 pm

