business Live: Mid- and Small-Cap Index Outperform; BEL, BPCL & Zomato In Focus | Closing Bell Indian markets edge higher amid volatility caused by concerns related to the US debt ceiling crisis. Midcap and smallcap indices are trading with marginal gains while benchmark indices were off the day's high. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including BEL, BPCL, Zomato & Delhivery only on Closing Bell.