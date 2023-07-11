business LIVE: Layoffs at Microsoft | Foxconn-Vedanta Chip deal off | Kohli goes nostalgic | Newspresso Global Tech giant Microsoft will be eliminating additional jobs this fiscal according to a Geekwire report. The 50th Meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will take place in capital New Delhi today, on July 11. Four Indian-origin women, including Jayshree Ullal, Neerja Sethi, Neha Narkhede and Indra Nooyi were named by Forbes among America's 100 richest self-made women. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira and get the latest updates on news across the world.