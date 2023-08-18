business LIVE: Japan’s core inflation falls by 3.1% | NYC bans TikTok for govt employees | Air India 4-day sale | Newspresso Asian markets have kicked off the day on the back foot as investors assess Japan’s July inflation data and fresh blows to China’s real estate sector. Japan’s core inflation rate fell to 3.1% percent, its exports fell in July for the first time since 2021. Continuing on global cues, New York has banned TikTok for all government employees, while other citizens won't be restricted from using the app. And if you are planning a vacation; you’re in luck. Air India has announced a four-day sale on flights across domestic and international destinations. To know what the fares are and for your fresh shot of Newspresso watch this edition with Moneycontrol’s Nandita Khemka.