Live: IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Players Who Could Fetch Big Money | The 'Impact Player' Rule And More

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Players who could fetch big money, the 'Impact Player' rule and more. Catch this chat with Ayaz Memon, Jamie Alter Sports Journalist with Moneycontrol's K Shriniwas Rao. Tune in!

TAGS: #auction #IPL #video
first published: Dec 21, 2022 05:44 pm