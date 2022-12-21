GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Live: IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Players Who Could Fetch Big Money | The 'Impact Player' Rule And More
Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
IPL 2023 mini-auction: Players who could fetch big money, the 'Impact Player' rule and more. Catch this chat with Ayaz Memon, Jamie Alter Sports Journalist with Moneycontrol's K Shriniwas Rao. Tune in!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#auction
#IPL
#video
first published: Dec 21, 2022 05:44 pm