business Live | Inflation To Affect BJP In 2024 Polls? Sky High Prices Of Vegetables & Fruits | Moneycontrol Sky High Prices Of Vegetables & Fruits To Affect BJP In 2024 Polls? Prices of fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses are soaring. How high can food inflation be tackled? What are the options for the government? Will inflation hurt BJP in an election year? Watch the live discussion with Siraj Hussain, Former Agri Secretary; Gunvant Patil Hangargekar, General Secretary, AIKCC; DK Joshi, Chief Economist, Crisil; Abu Huzaifa, Deputy Director, DPIIT and Shashi Kant Singh, Partner, PwC India.