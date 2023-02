business LIVE: India's UPI goes global; PM Modi launches linkage between India's UPI and Singapore's PayNow Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong launch the cross-border connectivity between the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and PayNow of Singapore. The linkage of these two payment systems would enable residents of both countries in faster and cost-efficient transfer of cross-border remittances.