business LIVE: Indian equity markets set for a muted start; Recovery at play | Opening Bell Indian equity markets set for a tepid start amid an overnight slide in US equities on rate concerns, choppiness in Asian equities on deflation, and demand worries in China. Stocks to watch for include Tata Steel and Punjab National Bank. IPO Corner: Concord Biotech to debut on the bourses on August 18; Pyramid Technoplast to open for subscription. Join Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Shivangi Sarda, Analyst – Equity Derivatives & Technicals, Broking & Distribution at MOFSL; and Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang.