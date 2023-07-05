English
    LIVE: India wins SAFF | China curb on chip metal exports | Meta to launch Twitter rival | Newspresso

    Australia’s central bank held its official cash rate steady at 4.10 percent. China will restrict exports of two metals essential to manufacturing of semiconductors. Indian football team beats Kuwait to win the SAFF. While, tech giant Mark Zuckerberg is all set to announce Meta’s Twitter rival app ‘Threads’. From global markets to top trends this new edition of Newspresso is all you need to kick start your day!

    first published: Jul 5, 2023 08:12 am

