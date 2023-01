business Live: India Surpasses China As The World's Most Populous Nation; What Does That Mean For India? India has surpassed China as the world’s most populous nation. Is it a boon or a bane for India? Catch the conversation as Moneycontrol's Shweta Punj talks with Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director at Population Foundation of India, and Rishi Agrawal, CEO at TeamLease Regtech!