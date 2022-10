business LIVE: India 5G Launch | PM Modi inaugurates 5g services in India | 5G Rollout | 5G Mobiles India 5G Launch: Finally, 5G has come to India! Prime Minister Modi is launching 5G services in India months after his Independence Day speech where he said that the service will offer 10 times faster speeds. The event will be attended by the heads of all top telecom majors – Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal and Vodafone Idea head Ravinder Takkar. So get ready, India – 5G is HERE!