business Live: How Can We Build A Robust Financial Sector For A Competitive Economy? | CEA Anantha Nageswaran The financial sector has an important role in making Indian Industry and economy competitive. India is aiming to become a USD 40 trillion economy by 2047. To catalyze this growth, the financial sector needs to become more robust, with a stable banking system, efficient capital markets, and a strong regulatory framework. Watch Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV 18 discussing with Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India, Leo Puri, Chairman of South & South East Asia, JP Morgan Chase, Sivasubramaniam Ramann, Chairman & Managing Director, SIDBI, Kaku Nakhate, President and Country Head - India, Bank of America, T Koshy, Chief Executive Officer, ONDC!