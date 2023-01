business LIVE | Government of India's divestment plan for 2023-2024 – IDBI Bank divestment and more India has honed its processes to handle complicated divestments. Since 2019, a slew of changes have been brought in to make the process transparent and competitive. IDBI Bank divestment will be the first of its kind and is likely to be concluded by the first half of 2023-24. Catch this LIVE interview with Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) for details.