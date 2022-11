business Watch | Donald Trump Announces Bid For 2024 US Presidential Run Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again". In his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump promised to bring inflation from its recent high levels down to 1%. He also promised to return to his administration's immigration policies, saying the Biden administration has allowed open borders, and that millions of people are entering the US.