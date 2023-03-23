LIVE: Decoding US Fed Rate Hike | Mixed Signals From Jerome Powell, Janet Yellen | FOMC Outcome

The US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 bps, expressing caution about the recent banking crisis and indicating that hikes are nearing an end. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell has ruled out any rate cuts for 2023. He reaffirms his confidence in the banking system but says the recent failure of some regional banks can cause ripple effects that can slow down the economy. He also assured Americans that the Fed has the tools to keep depositors' money safe. However, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen's comments ruling out blanket insurance for bank deposits rattled market sentiment. What should one make of the mixed messaging? Is the US staring at a recession? Also, what will be its impact on India? Watch this chat between Nandita Khemka & Santosh Nair to know more!