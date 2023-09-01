business Live: D-St struggles for direction; India’s Q1 GDP at 7.8% | Eye on Aug auto sales | Opening Bell Indian stock market is set for a tepid start amidst mixed global cues. India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.8% in the April-June quarter of current fiscal (2023-2024), compared to a growth of 6.1% in the previous January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23. India remains one of the fastest growing major economies, especially as China's post-pandemic recovery has slowed. Stocks to watch out for Friday’s trading session include Cipla- Torrent’s potential deal, block deal for five star finance, Jio Finance’s removal from BSE indices. Auto stocks in focus as they report monthly numbers. Join Nickey Mirchandani in a conversation with Brijesh Ali, Head Technical & derivatives - Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities & Deepak Jasani, Head Of Retail Research, HDFC Securities