business LIVE: China trade data in focus | Tesla appoints new CFO | Data Ordinance Bill passed | Newspresso Asian markets are trading in a mixed range today on August 8, as investors focus on China’s trade data for July which will be released later. Chinese indices trade in the red this morning ahead of the trade data release. In other news, Tesla has appointed its new CFO. Elon Musk-led Tesla has appointed Indian-origin accounting head Vaibhav Taneja who is known for his acumen with numbers. To all the cues from India, amid several protests, the Digital Personal Data Protection bill was passed in the Parliament yesterday. For more on all of the latest news across the globe watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira.