LIVE | China Covid Surge: Time For India To Mask Up Again? Dr Randeep Guleria Excl | Omicron BF.7

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Top epidemiologists have sounded alarm bells over the rising number of Covid cases in China. Four cases of the Omicron BF.7 sub-variant which is behind the China surge have been found in India. The Centre and the states are on alert again. While the government has advised people to wear masks in public places, they've also urged people not to panic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting to review the situation. Should India really be worried over the China outbreak? Moreover, how can we as individuals best exercise caution? Join the discussion with Medanta's Dr Randeep Guleria!

 

first published: Dec 22, 2022 01:15 pm