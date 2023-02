business LIVE: Budget 2023 Earmarked Rs 35,000 Crore For Energy | Oil Minister Puri On Budget, OMCs & More Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad speaks to Oil & Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at India Energy Week. In the Budget 2023, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 35,000 crore allocation for the energy sector. Where will these funds be placed? What does the future look like for India’s energy sector? Watch this interview now, to know more.