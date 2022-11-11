 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusiness

LIVE | Avaada Group's green energy projects & India's roadmap to net zero: Chairman Vineet Mittal

Moneycontrol News
Nov 11, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal talks to Moneycontrol about the ongoing COP27, the commitments of developed versus developing countries, the renewable energy market and the firm’s plan to be a 30GW company by 2030. Listen in!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #COP27 #environment #India #video #Vineet Mittal
first published: Nov 11, 2022 09:53 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.