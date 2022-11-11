GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
LIVE | Avaada Group's green energy projects & India's roadmap to net zero: Chairman Vineet Mittal
Moneycontrol News
Nov 11, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal talks to Moneycontrol about the ongoing COP27, the commitments of developed versus developing countries, the renewable energy market and the firm’s plan to be a 30GW company by 2030. Listen in!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Business
#COP27
#environment
#India
#video
#Vineet Mittal
first published: Nov 11, 2022 09:53 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.