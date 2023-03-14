 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIVE: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister Electronics & IT at CII Partnership Summit 2023

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Watch live Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India on strengthening partnerships and shaping new economic collaborations between countries, as well as among businesses. The event is expected to further the agenda of strengthening partnerships and shaping new economic collaborations between countries, as well as among businesses. It would be a vibrant forum for discussions on matters of global interest, under the theme “Partnerships for Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses.”

TAGS: #video
first published: Mar 14, 2023 12:23 pm