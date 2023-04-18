 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIVE | Apple BKC Store in Mumbai to open for customers in minutes; Countdown Begins!

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

India's first-ever Apple store to open its doors today, on April 18 in BKC, Mumbai. CEO Tim Cook has been interacting with Special Guests and Media. Watch the live coverage only on Moneycontrol.

TAGS: #Apple India #apple. nkc #live #mumbai #tech #Tim Cook #video
