business LIVE: Amitabh Kant interview | Why the Ukraine war has made India’s G-20 presidency tricky Amitabh Kant, G 20 Sherpa, in his book Made in India, makes a case for minimum government. He explains India’s economic history and says that the next phase of growth will come from private enterprise and start-ups. He also talks about how the war in Ukraine has made negotiations tricky at G20.