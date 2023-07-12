English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    LIVE: 28% tax on online gaming | Microsoft-Activision deal | Captain Sharma turns reporter | Newspresso

    In a big win for Microsoft, the $69 billion deal with Activision may be closed ahead of the July 18 deadline. The Council has agreed to impose 28 percent GST on the full value of online gaming, horse racing and casinos. On the trends side we see Captain Rohit Sharma, take lead, as a reporter and posed questions to Ajinkya Rahane. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira and get the latest updates on news across the world.

    first published: Jul 12, 2023 08:11 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Newspresso

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows