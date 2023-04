business Kochi Water Metro Boats Charge In 15 Minutes, Costs A Maximum Of Rs 40 For A Trip! PM Modi has launched Kochi’s much-awaited water metro during his trip to Kerala, and the boat has some super interesting features that make it a game-changer. For one, the boats can be charged within just 15 minutes! Second, the maximum cost for a trip is just Rs 40. And third, this is not the first time Kerala’s waterways are being leveraged for transportation - watch the video to know more about this!