business Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy In Kyiv After India Visit Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, in a rare and unannounced visit, lands in Kyiv after his India visit where he meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, underlining Tokyo’s support for the country in its fight against Russia. Kishida's trip draws special attention as it coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia. The Japanese prime minister has also invited Zelenskiy to join the upcoming G7 summit. Watch!