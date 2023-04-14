English
    Jaishankar Takes Ride in 'Made in India' Train in Mozambique's Maputo | Watch

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train during his visit to the capital of Mozambique. He also discussed with the Mozambican Transport minister about India’s partnership in helping expand the train networks, electric mobility and waterways connectivity. Jaishankar went to the capital of Mozambique for a three-day visit, where he met the President of the African country’s Parliament to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Watch!

    first published: Apr 14, 2023 08:09 pm

