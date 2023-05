business ISRO GSLV NVS-1 Navic Launch Live: India’s Next-Gen Navigation Satellite ISRO GSLV NVS-1 Navic Launch Live: India’s Next-Gen Navigation Satellite. In this mission, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) will launch the 2232 kg NVS-01 navigation satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Satellites will then be raised to their intended orbits using subsequent orbit raising maneuvers. In order to provide Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services, NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites. The NVS series of satellites will enhance and sustain the NavIC. To broaden the services, this series incorporates L1 band signals as well. In NVS-01, an indigenous atomic clock will be flown for the first time. Watch!