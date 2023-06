business For the mindful traveller: A trip to Switzerland, where style meets sustainability! | World Environment Day Most of us know Switzerland for its beautiful landscapes - the lakes, the greenery & the snow-capped Alps. If nothing else, Yash Raj films have shown us enough of of just how scenic the country is. However, there's one more reason to go to there, especially if you're a mindful traveller - and that is, that Switzerland would offer you one of the most SUSTAINABLE holidays. Whether its the travel by public transport, the nature-based gastronomy or the fact that every FOUNTAIN there has potable water, a vacation in Switzerland is like basking in the lap of nature. Watch the video for more!