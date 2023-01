business Infosys In Q3: Will Tech Giant Retain Guidance? | HCL Tech In Q3 | Earnings Express Infosys and HCLTech are set to report their Q3 earnings today, and we've broken down for you what to expect from the numbers today. For Infosys, growth is expected to be muted in this seasonally weak quarter, profit expected to go up by 6.5%. The IT giant is expected to maintain guidance. For HCLTech, revenue growth is likely to be at the lower end of guidance. Watch for all the details!