India’s Stern Warning To China | No Handshake Between Indian & Chinese Defence Ministers| SCO Meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s strong message to his Chinese counterpart.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the defence counterparts of Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in New Delhi. Singh shook hands with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Tajikistan but skipped shaking hands with the Chinese defence minister. India firmly told China that its violation of the border pacts has "eroded" the entire basis of bilateral tie. India said that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments. Watch!