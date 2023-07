business Indian Scientists Among Team Who Detect ‘Humming’ Of Universe Due To Gravitational Waves | Explained An international team of astronomers including a bunch of Indian scientists have detected something that could uncover important secrets of the universe. ‘These studies could help us study the origins of the universe’, says IIT Roorkee research scholar Jaikhomba Singha, who was part of the team. The astronomers have detected a persistent ‘humming’ – which is made by gravitational waves rippling across space-time. This is an extraordinary feat which has opened a whole new window for scientific studies - watch to find out why!