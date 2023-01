business India witnessed over a lakh accidents in 2021 | How safe are Indian roads? Did you know that most road accidents in India occur between 6 pm and 9 pm? And up to 65 percent of people who die in road accidents are between the age of 18 and 45. Why are Indian roads unsafe? What is on the Road Ministry’s agenda to reduce accidents? And if you witness an accident, how can you help the victims with the good samaritan law? Watch this video to find out.